New Delhi: The defence ministry on Monday said it signed a Rs 473- crore contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the construction of eight high-speed patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard. The ministry said the vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by the GSL and the project would boost the domestic shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector. "These eight high-speed vessels will be based along the coast of India with the capability to operate in shallow waters and enhance the security apparatus along the vast coastline," the ministry said.

"The contract will further boost the government's resolve of making India a defence manufacturing hub which caters to not only the domestic needs but also the export market," it said in a statement. In a related development, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Rajya Sabha that the government has established a robust maritime search and rescue framework to address and respond to various contingencies in deep-sea and coastal areas of India.

He said the director-general of the Indian Coast Guard has been designated as the Chairman of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board (NMSARB) which comprises members from various national agencies and coastal states. "The force levels of Indian Coast Guard has been enhanced to 159 ships and 72 aircraft. Further, 16 district headquarters and 42 stations have been set up all along the coastline," Bhatt said. He said the ships and air assets of the Indian Coast Guard are fitted with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, system and sensors.

PTI