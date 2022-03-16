New Delhi: The Centre has decided to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on domestic maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, a move that is likely to strengthen the aviation industry.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation Civil in a series of tweets on Tuesday announced, "New & existing airports to be developed spending Rs 25,000 crores in the next 5 years. This includes the construction of new terminals, expansion & modification of existing terminals, expansion and/or strengthening of existing runways, etc".

The public-private partnership (PPP) airports at Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are undertaking major expansion projects of around Rs 30,000 crore by 2025. Rs 36,000 crore has been planned for investment in the development of new greenfield airports across the country under PPP mode.

The Government has also given an in-principle nod to set up the greenfield airports across the nation. So far, eight such airports in Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal in Andhra Pradesh, Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh have been operationalised.

Eleven states/UTs have reduced the VAT on Air Turbine Fuel to below 5 per cent. These States/UTs include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Highlighting how the civil aviation industry is finding its pace again, the Ministry said: "In India, the average number of passengers carried in the pre-Covid financial year (2019-20) was around 4 lakh per day. On 6th March 2022, domestic airlines carried around 3.7 lakh passengers. The number of daily air passengers may cross pre-COVID levels in a few months."

Under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) -- Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), 403 routes connecting 65 airports (including 8 heliports and 2 water aerodromes) have been operationalised as of 31 January 2022.

