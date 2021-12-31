New Delhi: Setting June 22 as the deadline to complete most of the critical roads in Chattisgarh's red bastion, the Government has vouched to give two simultaneous blows to the ultras --anti-Maoist operation and development.



Government sources told ETV Bharat that around 215 kms stretch on 12 critical roads in Chattisgarh is the target to be completed at the earliest.

The construction of the roads has already been initiated on the "mission mode" project and adequate security cover will be provided while constructing the roads.



It was in November when a 35-years-old Junior engineer Roshan Lakra was abducted by Maoists from the Bijapur district. However, nearly a week after his abduction, Lakra was released. The junior engineer was working for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

Interestingly, many of the road projects have been sanctioned between 2010 to 2015. One such critical road was, however, sanctioned in January this year.

The 20 km Malempenia-Dharmavaram stretch in the Bijapur district was sanctioned on January 30.



Similarly, 34 kms of the Dornapal-Jagargunda stretch has already been completed keeping the remaining 22 km stretch of the total 56 km road. Sources said that one bridge and 19 culverts have also been completed in this stretch which consists of 14 bridges and 19 culverts.

Out of the 70 km stretch of Basaguda-Jagargunda road (in Bijapur-Sukma region), 52 kms have already been completed. Similarly, out of the 23 kms stretch of Aranpur-Jagargunda road (in Sukma-Dhantewada region), 12 kms have already been completed.

Of the 52 km stretch of Nelasnar-Gangloor road (in Bijapur region), 18 kms completed. Similarly, of the 44 km stretch of Konta-Golapalli road (in Sukma region), six kms have been completed.

On another strategic 65 km Maraigudem-Chintalnar route in the Sukma region, 18 kms have been completed and the remaining 47 kms is set to be wrapped up by June 2022.

However, works along 27.8 km stretch of Bheji-Chintagufa route in Sukma region, 8 kms stretch of Golapalli-Paidagudem in Sukma region, 26 kms plus stretch of Usur-Dharmavaram route in Bijapur region as well as 20 kms stretch of Malempenta-Dharmavaram route in Bijapur region are yet to be started.

These roads, once completed, are likely to be a major pathfinder for the government to fight against Maoists.

These roads will not only facilitate different developmental works in health care, education, and other sectors but also keep the security forces ahead of Maoists as far as domination is concerned.

Sources in the security establishment told this correspondent that once these roads are completed, they will be able to block the supply route and movement of the Maoists.

Interestingly, four new camps of security forces engaged in anti-Maoists operation have been set up in Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh which took the number of total security camps setup since 2015 up to 24.

Apart from this, seven new units of central paramilitary forces have also been established in seven different locations of Chhattisgarh.

