Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): People involved in the Bhopal Vyapam Scam have found jobs in Datia Medical College in Madhya Pradesh. The case has come to the notice of the administration of the medical college. The Vyapam scam was an entrance exam, admission, and recruitment scam that took place in the 1990s and was uncovered in 2013, in Madhya Pradesh. The case was later taken up by the CBI in 2015. The case involved manipulation in the selection process for government colleges and jobs.

Also read: 50 nurses of the govt-run hospital in Bhopal accuse its superintendent of sexual harassment; probe ordered

Now, it has been found that one of the accused in the case landed a government job in Datia Medical College. The case is to be presented to the Lokayukta. The present status will be updated by the Commissioner of Gwalior, Commissioner of Medical Education and the Under Secretary of Medical Education. Lokayukta Secretary, Dr. Aruna Gupta said that the Joint Commissioner of Development Department and Gwalior Division BS Mandloi has submitted a letter in this regard to concerned officials.

At the same time, the Commissioner of Medical Education has told the Lokayukta that he has sought a charge sheet and Aadhaar letter against Dr. Rajesh Gaur, the one accused of being involved in the scam. Departmental action will be taken against him once the documents have been received by the Commissioner of Medical Education, he said.