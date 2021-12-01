New Delhi: In the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, Congress MP Manickam Tagore brought up the issue of the discrepancies in the number of Covid deaths on official record. He moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha requesting 'to discuss the actual number of Covid-19 deaths and direct the government to ensure that the poor get a compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs each' on Wednesday.

In the letter that he submitted to the Secretary General of the Lower House, he wrote, 'I hereby give the notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: It is a matter of grave concern that at least 50 lakh people have died in the country due to Covid-19. However, the government has given false statistics with lesser number of deaths.'

He also said that the stories of the families of those who succumbed to the lethal pandemic are pathetic as they have lost their breadwinners and consequently were pushed to severe financial desert. He reiterated that it is the responsibility of the government to compensate and rehabilitate such families. He further requested the house to take appropriate action to discuss the number of actual deaths and direct the government to ensure that the poor get rs. 4 lakh each as they were devastated by Covid and lost their chief financial supports.

According to the records put forth by the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to Covid-19 in India is at 4,68,980. The issue was put forth on the third day of the winter parliamentary sessions that commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23.