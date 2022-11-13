Ramagundam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cleared the air on Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), stating that the central government does not intend to privatise the state-owned SCCL. PM Modi denied the allegations made by opposition parties on SCCL being sold to private players, pointing out that the state owns the majority of 51 per cent of the shares, while the centre holds 49 per cent of the shares in the company, making it impossible for the central government to take any decision on it.

PM Modi was in Telangana’s Peddapalli district to inaugurate multiple projects when he addressed the SCCL issue. He made a visit to the Ramagundam fertilizer factory in Ramagundam city and examined the production process of urea. He dedicated the fertilizer factory to the nation, saying that it will give a major boost to the economy.

"Many measures have been taken to prevent the shortage of fertilizers for farmers. Earlier, urea was imported at a high cost, but now neem-coated urea is made available at a subsidised cost," said Modi at the public meeting. He further added that due to measures taken by the central government, the black market of urea has been totally curbed.

In a big relief to farmers, PM Modi said that 70 lakh tonnes of urea will be produced in the country with the reopening of five fertilizer factories thereby cutting down the nation's dependency on exports. He further emphasised that the central government is providing a subsidy of Rs 2 thousand on urea. Modi then inaugurated the railway line built from Bhadrachalam to Satthupalli and laid the foundation stone of the Medak-Siddipet-Elkaturthi highway expansion works, Bodhan-Basara-Bhainsa highway works and the Sironcha-Mahadevpur national highway expansion works.