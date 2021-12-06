Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday lashed out at the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) alleging that the Constitution is in jeopardy. Speaking to the media on the occasion of the 66th death anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar she further alleged that the government is depriving Dalits of their rights. She also paid tributes to Babasaheb.

"Political parties kept ignoring Babasaheb's contribution. Now they are showing false respect to him to serve their political interests," said Mayawati.

"Dalits are facing atrocities in Uttar Pradesh," she added.

Lashing out at the SP, she said that the party was taking out victory rallies even as the elections have not been held yet. She further alleged that SP workers have once again resorted to hooliganism adding that they have beaten up a policeman in Chandauli.

The BSP supremo claimed that her party will form a government on its own strength in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. She also said that a coalition government will be formed with Akali Dal in Punjab.

