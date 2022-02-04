New Delhi: As many as five aspirational districts in Uttar Pradesh have been awarded new medical colleges by the central government. Informing this in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar has said that Bahraich, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar (Domariyaganj), Chandauli, and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh have been awarded new medical colleges.

Similarly, four districts in Jharkhand namely Dumka, Hazaribagh, Palamu (Daltonganj), and Chaibasa (Singhbhum) have been awarded new medical colleges.

"The health ministry administers a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district and referral hospital with preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing government or private medical colleges," said Dr. Pawar.

Under the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved in three phases and 70 are already functional.

"Out of 157 sites, 40 are in aspirational districts. Under phase III of the centrally sponsored scheme, all states and UTs were requested to submit proposals along with detailed project reports (DPR). However, no proposal was received from the Odisha government for the establishment of a medical college at Dhenkanal district," said Dr. Pawar.

Districts from as many as 16 States and UTs have been approved with new medical colleges. Launched in 2018, the aspirational district's program aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most underdeveloped districts across the country.

With States as the main drivers, this program focuses on the strength of each district, identifying low-hanging fruits for immediate improvement and measuring progress by ranking districts on a monthly basis.