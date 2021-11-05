Patna (Bihar): Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is being celebrated today, just a day after Diwali. On this day people worship Lord Krishna and offer a wide variety of delicacies to express their gratitude. Devotees also offer a mountain of food, representing the Govardhan Hill to the deity.

This festival is celebrated on the day of Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in Kartik month. It is said that on this day Lord Krishna had lifted the Govardhan hill on his finger and saved the people of Braj from the anger of Indradev.

In some parts of the country, Govardhan Puja is also known termed as 'Padwa', 'Varshapratipada' or 'Annakoot'. On this day, 56 types or 108 types of food are offered to Lord Krishna, and cows are worshipped on this day. On this day, 56 types or 108 types of food are offered to the deity.

Why is Govardhan Puja celebrated?

According to Acharya Kamal Dubey, legend has it that Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill to provide shelter from torrential rains caused by Lord Indra to destroy the villages of Vrindavan. Since then, this tradition is being followed.

According to the Bhagavata Purana, forest-dwelling cowherds residing close to Govardhan hill used to celebrate the autumn season by paying respect to the God of rain and storm, Indra. However, Lord Krishna had suggested the villagers worship Govardhan hill as it is the one that provides natural resources to them for their livelihood.

Indra upon seeing the villagers' devotion diverted away from him and towards Krishna, turned furious and decided to initiate thunderstorms and heavy rains. To protect the people from the storms, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his little finger and provided shelter to all the people and cattle.

After seven–eight days of continuous storms, seeing the people of Gokul being unaffected, Indra accepted defeat and stopped the storms.

Govardhan Puja 2021: Date and auspicious time

Pratipada date starts: November 05, from 02:44 am.

Pratipada date ends: November 05, till 11:44 pm.

Govardhan Puja Muhurta: 6:36 am to 8:47 am, duration lasts for approximately 2 hours 11 minutes and from 3:22 pm to 5:33 pm.