New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday decided to reserve 10 per cent of its vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers. The Home Minister's Office put out a tweet saying, "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides to reserve 10% vacancies for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles for Agniveers."

The MHA also decided to give three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit to Agniveers for recruitment in CAPFs and Assam Rifles. For the first batch of Agniveer, the age relaxation will be for 5 years beyond the prescribed upper age limit, it added.

This comes amid massive protests over the landmark new Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill.