New Delhi: The central government has told the Supreme Court that it should not entertain a plea regarding the attack on Christians as the allegations are based on selective self-serving documents and information gathered through press reports.

The affidavit has been filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on a plea alleging attacks on Christians. The matter was listed on Tuesday for hearing in the apex court but was adjourned as the petitioner sought time to go through the government's affidavit. The government has told the court that "incidents of minor disputes where no religious/communal angle existed, had also been published in the self-serving reports as instances of violence against Christians".

"It is submitted that a preliminary factual check and inputs received thereof further indicates that in any alleged crime, wherein the victim practised the particular religion, the reports have sought to assume a communal reason behind the same without even ascertainment of basic facts.

It is submitted that further, a preliminary factual check and the inputs received thereof reveal that legal actions taken by local administration against illegal constructions were also being projected as instances of religious targeting of places."

"It is submitted that the said reports, which form the basis of the present petition, seeks to portray any and all criminal incidents, in case where the victim party was of a particular religion, as incidents of violence against the victim due to religious reasons without there being any factual basis behind such presumption," read the affidavit. The matter will be heard on August 25.