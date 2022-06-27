Gov appoints Nitin Gupta as new chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes
Published on: 2 minutes ago
New Delhi: The Central government Monday appointed IRS officer Nitin Gupta as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Nitin Gupta, IRS as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from the date of assumption of charge of post," the gazette notification read.
