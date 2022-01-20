Mumbai: Vinay Singh, the co-accused in the Goregaon ransom case involving former Commissioner of Police and Director-General of Home Guards Parambir Singh, has been granted bail by the Mumbai Sessions Court.

Vinay Singh was earlier declared absconding by the Esplanade Court. However, the absconding order was later quashed by the Mumbai High Court. Singh has been granted bail on cash security of Rs 30,000.

Vinay Singh alias Bablu was convicted after cases of ransom were lodged against Parambir Singh in Thane and Mumbai.

A businessman by the name of Vimal Agrawal from Goregaon had lodged a complaint against Sachin Waze, Parambir Singh, Sumit Singh, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh, and Riaz Patel. Agarwal, who runs a BOHO restaurant and bar in Goregaon in partnership, had alleged that all the accused had extorted Rs 9 lakh from him to let him keep his business going.

Agarwal further alleged that the accused had taken Rs 9 lakh from January-February 2020 to March 2021. Following Agarwal's allegations, Mumbai Police has registered cases under sections 384, 385, 388, 389, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

