Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Seven persons including three police constables and four miscreants were injured in an encounter in Gorakhpur in the early hours of Friday. SSP Dr. Vipin Tanda said the incident took place when a police party at a checkpoint noticed four youth coming on two motorcycles. But when police asked them to stop they opened fire.

"The police party chased and cornered them. During the encounter, some police constables were injured and the four miscreants sustained bullet injuries," he added. Recently, the miscreants were involved in a robbery where they looted lakhs of rupees.

Police sources said that a 9mm pistol, a country-made 9 mm pistol, and a 315 bore pistol were seized from the accused. They further revealed that the four miscreants have been identified as Karan, Virendra, Shiva, and Hanar of Jurabganj police station area of ​​Katihar district of Bihar. The injured miscreants are being treated at BRD Medical College.