Gorakhpur (UP): As efforts are being made to make India a global drone hub by 2030 by 2025 students from the Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur have made an eco-friendly biodegradable drone that will itself decompose after its service life is over.

It weighs around 750 grams and is made up of 'Polylactic acid', instead of 'Carbon fibres', which are traditionally used for manufacturing drones. Research team leader Vivek Shukla explained, "First we design it on CAD software and then print it with the help of 3-D printer using Polylactic acid as material which is widely available in the market as 'PLA Filament'."

The drone can fly for one and a half hours at one go and can be monitored in a radius of 5 km. Piyush Tripathi, a research fellow, said that they are focusing on manufacturing batteries as the "flying time is the most important aspect of a drone which depends on the battery which we currently import from other countries."

Professor Sanjay Kumar Soni, Department of Electronics and Communication lauded the research team's efforts and referred to it as very effective in the current era.