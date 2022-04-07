Lucknow: Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, accused of attacking three Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel posted in the security of Gorakhnath Math was arrested by Anti-Terrorism Squad and was brought to Lucknow. The accused had attacked the PAC jawans on Sunday evening with a sharp knife.

During the interrogation by Gorakhpur police, he had confessed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are wrong. He added that he attacked in anger. The accused told the Gorakhpur police, "I planned the attack after exploring various angles before committing the crime. Muslims are wronged even in Karnataka. Someone had to do something. This is how I justify my actions," said Ahmed and added that he was depressed and could not sleep.

Earlier, on April 3, 2022, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi attacked the 3 PAC personnel deployed in security with a sharp weapon and started shouting religious slogans at the temple where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the Mahant (priest) and triggering panic across the country.

Consequently, the Yogi government handed over the investigation to the UP ATS and had called it a terrorist conspiracy.

