Lucknow: Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, accused of attacking the security personnel posted in Gorakhnath temple on Sunday evening, is in the remand of UP Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). During the investigation, it has come to the fore that the accused was honey-trapped by ISIS terrorists. The investigation also revealed that the accused has also transferred money to Syria.

In the interrogation of ATS, Murtaza Abbasi revealed that he had received a mail from a girl from the ISIS camp. The girl asked for financial help from Murtaza and promised that she will visit India to meet him. Consequently, Murtaza had sent a total of Rs 40000 to her account. The investigation has also revealed that the accused had also made preparations to join the ISIS camp.

UP ATS has got information about Murtaza's four bank accounts from which the money was sent to Syria. The bank accounts used by Murtaza include 5241930155430008, 6521814900006645, 4016130302415921, and 4018061378011385. Consequently, PAN card number AYQPA1584K was used for the transaction of money in the bank. Meanwhile, Murtaza had used his Maharashtra driving license Mh4320110021306 to open the bank accounts.

Significantly, the investigation unfolded that Murtaza Abbasi was designing an app named JARIMA at the behest of his terrorist masters. The Arabic translation of JARIMA is oppression. The purpose of the application was to connect those people who felt that Muslims were being oppressed.

The peer-to-peer (P2P) app was used by Murtaza to receive messages from terrorists seeking help in building the app. Peer-to-peer is a communication medium through which a group can send private messages by forming a network. However, the police have recovered the laptop which was used to design the application.

