Lucknow: The ATS has begun probing terror suspect Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi's links with the Deoband School of Islamic Thoughts. The UPATS is also trying to find out whether he had ever visited western Uttar Pradesh before attacking the three police constables deputed at Gorakhnath Mutt recently, said police sources.

After scanning the laptop of Murtaza, the ATS has found Islamic preacher Jakir Naik's several speeches' URL links stored in the Search History section of his computer. Besides, several videos pertaining to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were also found on his laptop, said sources. Murtaza was a recipient of several Jihadi videos and he used to stay alone in his house for the past two years. He was indoctrinated into Islamic Jihad by the Indian handlers controlled by Pakistan, added the source.

After watching Jihadi videos, Murtaza used to venture out of his home for conducting recce on important religious places in Nepal, Bodh Gaya, and Kapilvastu. Although the UP ATS has not received concrete evidence in the case, some proofs suggesting Murtaza's links with terror outfits could not be ruled out added the source.