Lucknow: The interrogation of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, who was apprehended in connection with an attack on security officers stationed at Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh, uncovered the suspect's ties to the extremist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Murtaza Abbasi, according to Prashant Kumar, UP Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), had taken the oath of fighting for ISIS and was providing financial support to the terror group's supporters. "The data recovered from the electronic devices of the accused was analyzed. Various social media accounts of the accused were also scrutinized. These accounts include Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Accused Murtaza’s various bank accounts, e-Wallets, and financial transactions were also analyzed. The investigations and various technical analyses so far by the Uttar Pradesh ATS have brought to light various facts about accused Murtaza,” the ADG said.

Murtaza, he said, was in touch with ISIS Fighters and ISIS Sympathisers through social media platforms. "He was also in touch with ISIS Propaganda Activist Mehndi Masroor Biswas and got arrested by Bangalore Police in the year 2014. He was completely influenced by the jihadi literature and audio and video promoting terrorist ideology related to ISIS and radical propagandists of terrorist organizations," he said. n

On a social media platform in 2013, the accused took a vow of Ansar-ul-Tawhid in front of terrorist propaganda activists. Later this terrorist group was merged into ISIS in 2014. In 2020, the accused again took a vow to the terrorist organization ISIS, he said. From the bank accounts of the accused, Rs 8.5 lakh were sent to different countries in Europe and America to help the terrorist activities of ISIS that it carries out through its supporters.

