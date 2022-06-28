Lucknow: A team of Uttar Pradesh police has arrived in Bihar to probe the murder of history-sheeter Virendra alias Gorakh Thakur in Nilamtha of Cantt police station area in broad daylight on June 25. Four policemen, including two constables of Lucknow Police, reached Shikarpur police station in Bihar on Monday along with the photographs of the four suspects seen in the CCTV footage of the attack.

According to the cantonment station in-charge Shivcharan Lal, his team has gone to Bihar to seek help from Bihar Police to trace the suspects. However, no breakthrough has been made in the case so far. According to the inspector, the team has raided the house of one Firdous in Barwa Barauli. However, he was not found at home. The team also raided suspect Bittu Jaiswal, resident of Sugar Mill Road and Priyanka, slain Gorakh's first wife but they two are also absconding.

It has been learned that more than two dozen cases are registered against Virendra alias Gorakh Thakur in different police stations. The first case against him was registered in 1997 in Shikarpur police station under the section of robbery. After that, dozens of cases were registered against him in many police stations including the rail station with Gorakh turning out to be Bihar's most wanted criminal.

Gorakh was attacked at Charbagh railway station and was crippled in the shooting. He had been dodging Lucknow Police for 3 years and continued to run his gang by staying near the Army area, the safest area of ​​the capital.

