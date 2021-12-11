Trivandrum: A man was hacked to death by a group of goons at Pothencode in Kerala's Trivandrum district on Saturday.

Sudheesh (35) was attacked at Lakshamveed Colony, Chembakamangalam, Mangalapuram. The incident saw assailants attacking Sudheesh and chopping off his foot, which they later on threw out on the road half a kilometer away.

Sudheesh, who died on his way to the Medical College hospital, has been identified as a native of Kerala's Kalloor region.

The leg was amputated by a group of about 12 people who arrived in a bike and an auto.

Upon seeing the group, Sudheesh ran into the house, but the goons broke down the door and got him.

The goons stormed the house Sudheesh took refuge in after threatening the locals with weapons such as swords and axes.

As per information, the violent incident took place in front of children.

Reportedly, it has been concluded by the police that the incident occurred due to enmity between Sudheesh and the group who attacked him.

Sudheesh himself was accused of attempt to murder and assault cases at Attingal and Mangalapuram police stations, and told the police on his way to the hospital that the notorious goonda Ottakam Rajesh and his gang had hacked him.

DIG Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and Rural SP PK Madhu went to the spot and inspected it.

According to latest reports, the accused have been identified. The police is also looking into the possibility of there being a political conspiracy behind the murder.