Hisar: Some miscreants entered a house in Hansi town of Hisar district on Tuesday and mercilessly beat up a man in front of his wife and two kids over mutual enmity, resulting in his death. The deceased was identified as Vikas, who was jailed in a case of fighting and had come out on parole 10 days back. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the neighborhood.

In the video, six to seven miscreants were spotted attacking him with sticks and axes. According to Vikas' wife, "Some miscreants with sticks and axes forcibly entered our house and started beating Vikas. When Vikas ran out of the house to escape, the attackers surrounded him in the street and started beating him due to which he died."

The police have sent the body for post-mortem, have taken the statements of the victim's family, and with the help of CCTV footage are looking for the goons involved. The deceased also had a criminal background. A total of 21 cases, including an attempt to murder, were registered against him under different stations.