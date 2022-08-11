Indore: Aman Pandey, an Indian researcher, was recently recognized by Google for removing a total of 49 mistakes in the newly launched phones of Google through the Google bug bounty project. Google has given a reward of crores to the team, said Aman. He has denied officially announcing the amount.

Google rewards crores of rupees to Indian researcher, Aman Pandey

Aman, who came to Indore from Jharkhand, started a company called Bugs Mirror along with 15 youths. A few months back, while doing research on Google, he submitted 300 vulnerabilities to Google. At that time, Google rewarded him with crores of rupees. Currently, Google is going to launch a new Android phone called Google 13, to ensure that the android remains secure for users, Google gave the task to Aman Pandey to find the vulnerabilities in the phone.

Also read: Google launches 'India Ki Udaan' to mark 75 years of Independence

Aman said: "Google gave the opportunity to our Bugmirror's team to test their Google 13 android phone which is going to be launched in between August and September, and to find out the vulnerabilities in the phone. We researched the Android phone with the team and then informed Google about 49 vulnerabilities."

Aman Pandey has been living in Indore for the past several days. There are 15 more youths with him in this company who are constantly engaged in work in this way. Aman did his early studies in Jharkhand. After that, he graduated from Bhopal's Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Technology degree, and his company was officially established in January 2021.