Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A surprising incident has come to light in the Kamla Nagar locality of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. A manager of the Google company was held hostage and forcibly married to a girl. The groom was drugged so that he could not escape from the marriage venue.

Complainant Ganesh Shankar Gopalan is a resident of Kasturba Nagar Govindpura and is currently working with Google in Bengaluru. Ganesh is known to the girl and both came closer to each other while studying at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). Earlier, the girl showed interest to marry Gopalan, but the latter always refused her proposal. In 2020, the girl's parents approached Gopalan's parents with their daughter's marriage proposal. When he refused. Thereafter, the girl started blackmailing and also threatened to implicate Gopalan in a false case.

Victim Ganesh Shankar Gopalan said, "I was threatened by the girl's family that top police officers were known to them. I will be put behind bars. Now, the girl's family members were asking for Rs 50 lakh as compensation. Failing which I will be defamed on social media." Police registered a case in this connection. Police sub-inspector Sanjay Shukla said, "The statement of the second party was awaited. Action will be taken accordingly."