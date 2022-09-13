San Francisco: Google is leaving the laptop market, and has reportedly cancelled its next pixelbook and shifted the team to other verticals. According to The Verge, the laptop was expected to debut next year but the project "was cut as part of recent cost-cutting measures" at Google. "Members of the team have been transferred elsewhere inside the company," the report said.

The Pixelbook Go will be the last of Google's laptops. Google's hardware offerings currently have Pixel series of phones. Google is likely planning a Pixel foldable smartphone and a new Android Pro tablet. The company has also announced a Pixel Watch that is likely to arrive along with Pixel 7 series smartphones during its launch event on October 6.

The tech giant first teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro at its I/O developer conference in May. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced to slow down hiring and cut some projects across the company. "In some cases, that means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, that means pausing development and re-deploying resources to higher priority areas," Pichai said in July.

The Pixelbook team and the Pixelbook have been the "casualties of that consolidation and redeployment". "Google doesn't share future product plans or personnel information; however, we are committed to building and supporting a portfolio of Google products that are innovative and helpful for our users," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying. (IANS)