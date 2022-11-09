Vijayawada: A goods train derailed near Rajahmundry railway station in Andhra Pradesh early Wednesday, resulting in the cancellation of nine trains. According to officials of South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division, the goods train derailed on the main line at Rajahmundry yard around 3 a.m. Following the incident, the railway authorities were allowing the movement of trains on one track.

This has led to the cancellation of nine trains. Two other trains were partially cancelled and one train was rescheduled. Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada-Guntur, Guntur-Vijayawada and Kakinada Port-Vijayawada have been cancelled.

The railway authorities also announced the partial cancellation of the Kakinada Port-Vijayawada train between Kakinada town and Vijayawada. The vijayawada-Rajahmundry train has been partially cancelled between Tadepalligudem and Rajahmundry. The vijayawada-Lingampalli train has been rescheduled by two hours. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)