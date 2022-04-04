Solan: Train services were hit after the goods train derailed near the Kandaghat railway station on the Kalka-Shimla rail route on Monday. Following the incident, several trains were halted at Kandaghat, Solan, Shoghi, and Dharampur stations.

As per the reports, the incident happened when a calf came on the rail track and the driver applied sudden brakes leading to the derailment of the wagon. However, the calf couldn't be saved.

Railway officials said that it will take more than two hours to fix the track and only after that train movement can be restored on the track. The local administration is trying to rescue the stuck passengers and send them to their desired destination by busses.

Goods train which got derailed is used for carrying water and labor and does not have any time table and runs in between the time gap of passenger trains.

