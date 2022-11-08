Jhansi: Five wagons of a goods train derailed near Jhansi railway station here on Tuesday morning due to breakdown of the railway track. The derailment took place around 5.42 am caused disruptions in the movement of trains on the route. After learning about the incident, railway officials rushed to the spot to assess the damage and initiated repair works.

The goods train derailed on the Jhansi-Kanpur railway track, officials said. Work is on for the smooth restoration of the rail track. Officials present on the spot said that the repair work of the track has been started under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager.

The Railways has also issued a helpline number for the convenience of passengers.

Helpline numbers:

VGLB: 1072 (0510 -2440787)

GWL: 1072 (0751-2432797), 1072 (0751-2432849)

LAR: 7897997404

OR: 1072-I (05162-252206)

BNDA: 1072(05192-227543),1072(05192-227634)