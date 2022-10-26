Gaya: In a major accident caused due to brake failure of a goods train in Bihar's Gaya, 53 coaches were derailed on Wednesday morning, though no human casualties have been reported. As informed by the probing officials, the train was carrying coal, a majority of which has been badly damaged as 53 out of the 58 coaches of the train got disoriented. The accident has disrupted all the activities on the Gaya-Koderma railway route, while the authorities are trying to clear the clutter so the operations can resume soon.

The train was reportedly running between Hazaribagh Town and National Thermal Power Corporation Dadri and got derailed near Gurpa station in Gaya district early morning on Wednesday. After receiving the information, the senior officers at the Gaya railway station immediately left for the accident site. Other railway officers, technicians, RPF, and officials from relevant departments have also been called to the site.

The preliminary investigation suggested the cause of the accident was brake failure, though a further investigation is underway. The loco pilot and guard of the train are safe and unharmed. As informed by Gaya railway station manager Umesh Kumar, a team of technicians has reached the spot, while the efforts to get the disrupted route cleared as soon as possible are underway. "Both the up and down lines of the railway route are completely blocked. The movement of trains will start only after the repair work is done. A team is at work. We hope it gets cleared soon," Umesh Kumar said.