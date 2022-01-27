Cuttack (Odisha): Wagons of two goods trains derailed during switching of tracks near Cuttack Railway Station on Thursday.

According to sources, three wagons of the trains were derailed but there was no casualty. Though the railway track has been damaged in the mishap, train services have not been affected on the route.

The trains were running to and fro Talcher and Puri. "The wagons derailed during shunting at the station," said Khordha ADRM, Kalyan Pattnaik.

