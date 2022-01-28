Ernakulam: Train services were disrupted through the Aluva route in Kerala on Friday following the derailment of goods train at the railway station here resulting in the cancellation of 11 trains.

Four bogies of the goods train going towards Kollam derailed while entering the third platform of the Aluva station around 10.30 pm on Thursday. No one was injured in the mishap, the railway officials said.

Four up trains and two down trains were affected due to the incident. However, traffic through one of the tracks was restored at 2.15 am.

Also Read: Two goods trains derail near Cuttack railway station

"We hope to restore services soon. Already some services are on. One line is already working. The second line, we hope to restore services by 9 am," said R Mukund, Railway Divisional Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

"Disruption resulted in some cancellations, some trains have become short termination. Some trains have been rescheduled. We are trying to restore services quickly. There will be some late running. It will get adjusted by evening. Right now we are busy with completing the balance work. We hope to do it in another two-three hours," he added.

Reportedly, the accident happened while the train was switching tracks. However, the railway official said, "I can't pinpoint a single reason for the incident. There are many aspects. There will be an inquiry."

(With agency inputs)