New Delhi: The Delhi Directorate of Education has given a chance to the students, who have passed the Class 10 compartment examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), for admission in class XI through a special window. The students missed the last date of the online application as the results were announced only last week.

However, the Class 10 compartment exam pass-outs can now apply for admission through offline mode. The Directorate of Education has also issued a circular in this regard. The Heads of all Government Schools under the Directorate have been intimated through the circular that the department has issued another notification for admission through offline application/registration to the students who have passed Class 10 Compartment Examination 2022 and could not apply in Cycle-III.

According to a senior education department official, all those students, who have passed the Class X compartment examination 2022 from CBSE and could not apply online in the last round of admission, can manually apply for admission in any school nearby from 20th September. After this, the school head will send the application-related information to the Deputy Director of Education of the district by 12 noon on September 21.

Documents related to the admission of students will be sent by the school heads to the District Deputy Director of Education. The seat allotment list will be displayed on September 22 after which the head of the school will contact the parents of the selected students for admission.