Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): The Son-Gharial sanctuary of Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh has witnessed the birth of 72 Gharial hatchlings after a span of six years. Gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) is one of the most endangered freshwater crocodile species in the Indian subcontinent.

Right now the environment in Madhya Pradesh is conducive for these large reptiles and the sanctuary currently has six staff to monitor them. The Gharial sanctuary staff believe that there is a possibility of more crocodiles being born.

After giving birth to the hatchlings, the female gators have been provided with sand in order to shield themselves and also to protect newborn hatchlings from predators. Also, there remains a possibility of the hatchlings being hunted by the male alligators and crocodiles.

In this context, both the female alligators observe strict vigil around the hatchlings. Meanwhile, the little alligators will not need food for up to two weeks, post which they would be fed with small fishes.

There hasn't been an increase in the number of gharials in the Son-Gharial sanctuary as there were no male gharials. It was on December 17 last year that a male gharial was brought from Morena. Officials had also installed a tracker on it to track its movements. A CCTV has also been set up in the sanctuary to record the activities of the reptiles.

It was after the arrival of the male gharial that these 72 hatchlings were born in five months. Chief Conservator Officer YP Singh of Sanjay Tiger Reserve in Sidhi said that the 72 gharials have been born to two female alligators in the sanctuary.

