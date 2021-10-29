Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar is the youngest son of legendary actor Dr Rajkumar and Smt Parvatamma. Born on 17 March 1975, Puneeth, fondly known as Appu, is an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer who worked primarily in Kannada cinema.

He has starred in 12 films as a child artist and had won the National Award for the best child actor for "Bettada Hoovu". He is married to Ashwini Revanath, in 1999. and they have two children. The older one is called Drithi and the younger one is called Vanditha.

Puneeth's performance as a young kid in Bettada Hoovu, Bhagyavanta, Vasantha Geetha, Chalisuva Modagalu, Yeradu Nakshatragalu were much appreciated.

The actor's fame was such that he had commanded nearly Rs 2.07 Crore per movie, which is the highest for any Kannada actor and he is the only actor so far who has managed to give 10 plus consecutive hit movies that ran successfully for 100+ days.

Among his films, 'Milana' was a blockbuster hit & did run successfully for one year in most multiplexes in Bengaluru. Apart from this, he also starred in "Vamshi" which was a major box office hit.

In March 2016, Puneeth worked for M Saravanan's 'Chakravyuha' and Duniya Soori's 'Doddmane Hudga'. In 2017, he appeared in Santhosh Ananddram 's Raajakumara, which broke all records at the box office and became the most highest-grossing Kannada-language film of all time beating the previous record of 'Mungaru Male', later that record was broken by 'K.G.F: Chapter 1'.

He also starred in A Harsha's 'Anjani Putra' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which was a remake of the Tamil film 'Poojai'. In 2019 his film 'Natasaarvabhowma' was released and enjoyed commercial success.

In 2012, Puneeth hosted the first season of Kannada Kotyadhipati, which was modelled on the Hindi show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

On 29th October Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a massive heart attack while working out in the gym and though was rushed to the ICU in Vikram Hospital couldn't be revived.

Puneeth Rajkumar Awards, Honours, Achievements:

Filmfare Awards South:

1985: Filmfare Best Child Actor – Bettada Hoovu

2007: Best Actor – Arasu

2011: Best Actor – Hudugaru

2015: Best Actor – Rana Vikrama

2017: Best Actor – Raajakumara

SIIMA Awards:

2011: Best Actor – Hudugaru

2013: Youth Icon of South Indian Cinema – Yaare Koogadali

2016: Best Actor – Rana Vikrama

2018: Best Actor – Raajakumara

National Film Awards:

1985: Best Child Artist – Bettada Hoovu

Karnataka State Film Awards:

1982-83: Best Child Actor – Chalisuva Modagalu

1983-84: Best Child Actor – Eradu Nakshatragalu

2007-08: Best Actor – Milana

2010-11: Best Actor – Jackie

Suvarna Film Awards:

2008: Best Actor – Milana

2010: Best Actor – Jackie

2013: Favorite Hero – Anna Bond

South Scope Awards:

2008: Best Actor – Vamshi

2009: Best Actor – Raaj The Showman