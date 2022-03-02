Gonda: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP from Kaiserganj, has reportedly received death threats for his own life as well as his family. There has been a stir across the district after the threats came to light. The Nawabganj police station has registered a case against Congress candidate Trilokinath Tiwari from the Colonelganj assembly under relevant sections after MP representative Sushil Kumar Singh's complaint. With this, the police have also initiated legal action in the matter.

In the complaint letter given by Singh, it is alleged that Trilokinath Tiwari sent a threatening letter with 500 grams of chili powder through the post. In the letter, his entire family has been threatened to be killed. The complaint also alleges that the MPs are already being targeted by terrorists of a particular community. The letter allegedly says, 'Earlier, there were no people supporting him. But he cannot escape now. He is not a bigger leader than Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,' implying it's not a big deal to kill him.

As informed by the officials at the Nawabganj Police station, a case has been registered against the accused, while Trilokinath Tiwari has admitted that he had sent chili powder to all the opponents as a gift, but no threatening letters. He has been implicated in the trial under conspiracy, the officials informed.

