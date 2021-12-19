Amritsar: Police in Punjab filed a case in the attempted sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple on Saturday.

Angry devotees lynched a youth on Saturday after he attempted to jump into the reserved area where the Holy Guru Granth Sahib is kept.

An FIR has been registered under Section 295A, 307 IPC against the unidentified person, whose autopsy, as per reports, will be conducted on Sunday.

The FIR has been registered based on the statement recorded by Sewadar Sadha Singh, who was on duty at the time of the incident.

"After yesterday's incident, we have made security arrangements here (at Golden Temple). Many Sangats come on weekends. The situation is peaceful," ACP Sanjeev Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Sunday.

What exactly happened at Golden Temple?

At around 6 pm on Saturday, a young man tried to make an attempt of sacrilege at the Golden Temple, which was immediately stopped by the Shiromani Samiti employees on the spot.

The young man had crossed the railing and reached near the Guru Granth Sahib.

The incident happened when the evening recitation was going on. Enraged by the act, the angry devotees beat the youth to death.

DSP Amritsar, Parminder Singh Bhandal while talking to media soon after the incident said, "During the evening recitation, one 25-year-old man entered Harmandir Sahib and picked up Siri Sahib (sword) of Guruji, but the man was promptly apprehended by the SGPC task force. But, while taking the accused into custody, he was beaten up by enraged devotees, which led to his death."

Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal demanded that the Central government order a separate inquiry into the incident.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the incident calling it a conspiracy.

"A few days ago an incident of sacrilege had come to the fore about which I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah and he expressed grief over the incident and said that this matter will be investigated," Sirsa said.