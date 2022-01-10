Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 970 grams of gold worth Rs 47.55 lakh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Monday. According to customs officials, the passenger, who was travelling from Sharjah, concealed the gold inside bandages and tied them to his legs.

The customs officials are probing from where he is bringing that gold? Who gave him the yellow metal? To whom he was going to hand over it in Hyderabad? They said that they are collecting these details from the passenger.

According to officials, the rise in gold prices in the Indian market and the rise in import tax and depreciation of the rupee have helped the smugglers. However, gold smuggling is expected to fetch a minimum of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh. Hence, smugglers are finding new ways to smuggle gold every day. Customs officers follow 95% of the profiling method to identify smugglers. Suspects are identified by taking into account the traveller’s behaviour as well as the entry of various countries in the passport and exit stamps.