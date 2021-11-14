Gold worth Rs 34L seized at Hyderabad airport, one held
Gold worth Rs 34L seized at Hyderabad airport, one held
Hyderabad: Customs officials at Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad arrested one person on Sunday for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 34 lakh.
As per an official statement of the Customs department, the accused, who arrived from Dubai, was concealing the gold in a juicer jug.
The Airport Customs conducted the search after a special input.
A further investigation into the case is underway.
