Jaipur: Gold valued over Rs 55 lakh was allegedly seized from two passengers at the Jaipur international Airport here, a customs official said on Monday. Gold weighing 380 grams and valued at around Rs 22,23,000 was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah, he said.

The gold was in paste form and concealed in the bottom hem of a pant, the official said. In another seizure, gold weighing 576 grams and valued at Rs 33,69,600 was recovered from a passenger who arrived from Riyad via Sharjah. The gold was also in paste form and covered in two silicon rubber capsules, which were concealed in underwear, he said. (PTI)