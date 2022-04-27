Jaipur: A team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized an iron box made up of gold which is said to be worth over Rs 2 crore from the luggage of an unidentified passenger at the Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday. The box whose weight is estimated to be 4 kgs was found concealed in the passenger's luggage.

As per the information, the luggage has come from Sharjah Airport after being left there a day ago, as the unidentified owner of the luggage has reached the Airport on Tuesday. On a tip-off, the DRI officials checked the luggage and recovered the iron box. Now, the officials are trying to trace the owner of the luggage.

In the last few months, Jaipur Airport had reported a similar smuggling incident. On Tuesday also, the DRI had seized 1 kg of smuggling gold worth about Rs 55 lakh.

