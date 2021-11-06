Hyderabad: The 'Sadar festival' or 'Carnival of buffaloes' is being celebrated on a grand scale in Hyderabad. These celebrations will represent the tradition and culture of Yadavs in the twin cities. Laddu Yadav from Chappal Bazar in the city brought 'Bahubali Dunna' (Male buffalo) from Haryana. Its owner Balveer Singh did not take any fee to hand over the buffalo. It is learnt that Laddu Yadav will present a gold chain weighing three kgs to the Bahubali Dunna on Sunday and it costs around Rs 1.50 crore .

'Bahubali Dunna' is a special attraction at the 'Sadar festival'. The male buffaloes perform stunts every year and these celebrations are being conducted since Nizams era to wish farmers and persons, who depend on cows, buffaloes and ox.

A massive procession will be taken out by showcasing buffaloes to mark the occasion. The head of the Yadav family selects the strongest male buffalo, which is taken out for the show during the Sadar festival. The reward won by the buffalo is actually great honour for the family. The buffaloes are beautifully decorated with colourful garlands made of flowers, beads while bells make a tingling sound and bindi is applied on their foreheads.

These buffaloes are taken out in a procession by their respective owners while people in the procession cheer them up aloud while youth will dance in gay abandon to the sounds of drum beats. Meanwhile, buffaloes also show interesting tricks which their masters have trained them to show. One of these is balancing on their hind legs. The animals are intimidated to stand up on their hind legs, which make for a grand show and amusement for the crowd. Many competitions are also held for these buffaloes and the ones really liked by the audience are rewarded.



