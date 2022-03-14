Varanasi: A gold chain and a purse were stolen during darshan worship at the Kalabhairav ​​temple. Devotee Mallama, a woman who traveled from Karnataka to Kashi became a victim of burglary. She started to scream for help which attracted a number of people, the police also reached the spot and started an investigation immediately.

The woman claimed that somebody snatched her chain and purse while she was moving in the crowded queue and she also said that she had money and other important documents in her purse. The police checked the CCTV cameras and the investigation is going on.