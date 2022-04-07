Lucknow: Police and UP ATS are investigating whether the accused in the April 3 murderous attack on the security personnel at Gorakhnath temple had any links with the international terrorist organisation ISIS.

What is pushing the probe agencies towards it is a purported March 25 video released by ISIS that claimed the organisation had four sleeper cells active in India. Nine days after the video was released, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi carried out the attack waving a machete at the security personnel who managed to overpower him but got injured in the act.

Investigative agencies, sources said, are probing the ISIS connection to the attack. ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that the purported video of ISIS is being investigated. A resident of Gorakhpur and a 2015 graduate of the prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology)-Bombay, Abbasi, according to police, tried to forcibly enter the temple premises on April 3 and allegedly attacked the police constables outside the gate of the Mutt while raising religious slogans.

