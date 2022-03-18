Panipat (Haryana): Holi festival is being celebrated with fervour and gaiety in Haryana. Two types of Holi festivals are famous in the state, southern districts of Haryana close to Delhi borders especially in Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Mewat, people enjoy celebrating 'Braj Holi', and in the remaining parts of the state 'Koda Maar Holi' is celebrated. But, 'Panipat Dat Holi' is different from other traditional methods of celebrations.

People of Dahar village to keep their tradition alive, have been celebrating 'Dat Holi' in Haryana for the past several years. Villagers make models of stars, moon and others from cow dung. They also make garlands of these models. Before the commencement of the main festival Holi, Holika Dahan (bonfire) is organised on the outskirts of the Dahar village.

Firewood and other waste material are arranged for making the bonfire. On Holika Dahan day, women of Dahar village arrive at the bonfire venue by singing folksongs and dancing all along the route. Women also observe fast on the occasion. Thereafter, they worship the Holika and put cow dung on the heap of firewood. Then the mound of firewood (Holika) is set on fire. People come to watch 'Dat Holi' from far away places.

The 'Dat Holi' at Dahar village is celebrated uniquely. The competition takes place between two groups of people and they spray colours on each other, women standing on the terrace also sprinkle colours on them from atop. The special thing about 'Dat Holi' celebrations is that they use homemade colours. Besides, colours are sprinkled on four sides of the village boundary.

These traditional Holi celebrations are going on since 1288AD at Dahar village. Once, Britishers had imposed a ban on celebrating the 'Dat Holi', which was opposed by the villagers. Later, the ban was lifted. The traditional 'Dat Holi' is also celebrated near Mathura. Altogether 36 different caste groups, including elders, women, youths and children gather at Dahar village to play the 'Dat Holi'. Notably, no violent incidents or clashes have not been reported till date at Dahar village due to love for each other and brotherhood among the villagers.