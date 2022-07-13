New Delhi: Quelling the rumors over intense disenchantment among the staffers in GoFirst airline, the airline responding to a set of questions on email posed by ETV Bharat said that "there has been no general protest/agitation from the technicians as construed." "GO FIRST would like to clarify that well-being of our employees has always been paramount," the airline said in its statement.

Responding to a bunch of questions posed by ETV Bharat on Wednesday regarding the current state of crisis, it said "There are a few technicians who were absent for 2-3 days. We are in constant discussions with our employees and explaining the present situation and addressing all concerns if any."

"Additionally, it is also clarified that unlike as perceived or as in some other cases, we have reinstated employees from “Leave without Pay” to normal working conditions and restored salaries to pre-covid level since August/ September 2021. Our commitment to the safety and growth of our employees has resulted in smooth and uninterrupted operations across the business", the airline said.

"In spite of the covid impact and financial challenges the company has recognised the contributions of the employees and also identified several outstanding contributors by promotions".

Elaborating further, it added, "During the course of discussions we understood that our employees were misguided and after counselling they are happy to note/take cognizance the efforts of the company amidst the turbulent volatile scenario and few people who had absented themselves from duties have assured us to resume from today or tomorrow."

"We at present have adequate technicians to manage the present operations and like any growing airline are also constantly reviewing, recognising the present team and recruiting new talents."

"For Go First maintaining reliability of the Aircraft and maintaining safety of our passengers is our top priority. It may be noted that the Go FIRST has a fleet of 57 aircraft, the average age of which is less than 4 years and is probably the youngest fleet in India", the statement added.

It is pertinent to note here that IndiGo airline a couple of days back faced the same situation after its technicians went on sick leave in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest against their low salaries. While air traffic has now gained momentum after facing its biggest crisis brought in by the covid-19 pandemic, Indian carriers were badly hit as the salaries of their employees were slashed to save money.