GOC in C Eastern Command on Tawang clashes

Kolkata: The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita said on Friday that the border areas along the Northern Frontier are stable and the Indian Army is 'firmly in control.'

While speaking to a reporter on the Tawang clashes LG Kalita said that there are different perceptions of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the Indian Army and China's PLA at several points. "In one of the areas with differing perception of LAC, PLA patrol transgressed. They were contested very firmly which led to some physical violence but was contained. The border areas along the Northern Frontier are stable. We're firmly in control," LG Kalita said.

In the wake of the clashes at Tawang, the IAF has started carrying out two-day consolidated training exercises in the Northeast. On Thursday India successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile. The missile can hit targets beyond 5,500 kms.