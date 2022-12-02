Panaji (Goa): Two persons hailing from Nepal were arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a Russian woman on the first day of her visit to Goa, a police official said on Friday.

The 37-year-woman was raped in a hotel in Calangute in North Goa on Thursday, he said. "The two accused, both 23, were working as room boys in the hotel. They were held on Friday. The woman had arrived from Russia on Thursday itself," said Calangute police station inspector Dattaguru Sawant. (PTI)