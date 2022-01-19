Goa: Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the first list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly polls 2022, on Tuesday. The TMC has formed an alliance with Maharashtra Gomantak Party for the Goa assembly election.

The remaining list of candidates will be released soon. Names of the candidates in the list include Sandeep Vazarkar, who will contest the election from Porvorim seat, Kiran Kandolkar (Aldona seat), Jagdish Bhobe (St Andre), Samil Volvoikar (Cumbharjua), Ganpat Gaonkar (Poriem), Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues (Cortalim), Jose Raju Cabral ( Nuvem), Luizinho Faleiro (Fartoda), Churchill Alemao (Benaulim), Valanka Alemao (Navelim).