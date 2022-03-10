Panaji: BJP rebels Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar are leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa on Thursday, an official said.

While former CM Parsekar contested the Assembly elections from the Mandrem Assembly seat as an Independent candidate, Utpal Parrikar, the son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, contesting from Panaji seat against BJP candidate Atanasio Monserratte.

Both Parrikar and Parsekar are leading ahead of their rivals in counting of postal ballots. The counting is underway since 8 am at a centre each in Panaji and Margao. Parsekar on Wednesday said he was confident of winning the election, but refused to say anything about whether he would support the BJP. He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.