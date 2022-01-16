Panaji (Goa): Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday listed a 13-point agenda for the State.

In the 13-point agenda, the party will bring reforms in the areas of education, health, trade and industry, livelihood, Mining and infrastructure. "Goa public is looking forward to the upcoming elections on February 14. AAP is fresh hope. They didn't have any choice except BJP or Congress earlier, they want a change and are frustrated," he said in a press conference.

Under the 13 point agenda, the AAP has proposed employment to the people or an 'unemployment allowance' of Rs 3000 per month. The party has also promised to provide land rights to the families who are deprived of it.

"Employment will be provided to youth; those who do not get, they will get the aid of Rs 3000 per month. Mining has huge vested interest, we will start mining within six months of coming into power," he added while stating that, "we will provide a corruption-free government in Goa". Talking about the health infrastructure model of Delhi, the AAP leader said, "Just like Delhi, mohalla clinics and hospitals will be opened in every village and district of Goa, for better and free healthcare. Farming issues will be solved after discussing with the farmer community".

Besides, livelihood, the party has promised to provide free electricity and water for 24 hours to the people of Goa if it wins the upcoming assembly elections. The AAP leader also promised to provide Rs 1000 to every woman above 18 years of age, improved condition of roads and free education in all government schools. The AAP leader also promised to solve the issues pertaining to agriculture by having a dialogue with the farmers.

"Every family in Goa will get a benefit of Rs 10 lakh at the end 5 years if AAP comes to power," he added. "We will give free electricity that would be saving Rs 6,000 per year. Women will get a Rs 1000 allowance. If there are two women in a family then they would get an allowance of Rs 24,000 per year. We will give livelihood to people and the people who will not have livelihood then we will give Rs 3000 per month allowance to them," he said.

"Every family will save Rs 40,000-50,000 on health services. The families would be able to save approximately 22,000 on the education of two students. If you add all this then roughly it comes around Rs two lakh per year. That means every family will save Rs 10,00,000 lakhs in five years," he announced.

